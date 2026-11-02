Blind survey: 91% of Microsoft India received hikes <=5%
Business
A new Blind survey shows that 91% of Microsoft respondents in India got salary hikes of 5% or less in 2026, a sharp rise from last year's 45%.
Only 5% received raises above 10%, compared to 27% the previous year.
The survey ran from October 15 to October 26.
Microsoft employees report appraisal dissatisfaction
About 86% of employees said they were unhappy with their appraisals, reflecting growing frustration.
With Microsoft putting more focus on AI, many are feeling uneasy about their future at the company.
Adding to the anxiety is a new Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for level 70 and below employees (announced by Chief People Officer Amy Coleman), which could affect around 60,000 staff globally, including those in India.