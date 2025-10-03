Next Article
Blinkit-AI raises $1.2 million to simplify access to global AI models
Business
Indian startup Blinkit-AI just raised $1.2 million from Foliflex Cables to bring over 50 global AI models together on one easy-to-use platform for content creators and businesses.
Founded in 2021 by Anubhav Pandit, their mission is to make powerful AI tools accessible and simple for everyone.
Blinkit-AI aims to streamline content creation with its platform
The fresh funding will help Blinkit-AI boost its product features and grow its engineering team, so they can meet the rising demand for smarter content creation tools.
By combining scattered AI services into a single platform, they're hoping to make life easier for anyone—from brands to solo creators—looking to automate or level up their digital content.