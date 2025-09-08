Blinkit, BigBasket, Zepto on track to cross billion orders mark
India's quick commerce scene is booming—think Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto delivering everything from snacks to non-grocery items at lightning speed.
Together with BigBasket and Flipkart Minutes, these apps are on track to cross one billion orders in a single year by Diwali 2025.
Blinkit alone clocks 2.1 million daily orders! BigBasket and Flipkart Minutes are also joining the rush, with half a million and 300,000 daily orders respectively.
CCI is watching the scene closely
With the industry's value jumping from near zero in 2020 to $7.5 billion today, regulators like the Competition Commission of India (CCI) are keeping a close eye on things—especially pricing and fair play.
But growth isn't easy everywhere; as Satish Meena from Datum Intelligence points out, keeping up this pace is taking longer than anticipated outside the top 8-10 metros.