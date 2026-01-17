Blinkit drops delivery fees in select cities to keep up with rivals Business Jan 17, 2026

Blinkit just made ordering groceries a bit sweeter—delivery charges are now gone in parts of Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Mumbai as of January 17.

This move is Blinkit's way of staying ahead as Amazon Now and Flipkart ramp up their own quick-delivery services.

Other players like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart have also been cutting or waiving fees lately.