Blinkit drops delivery fees in select cities to keep up with rivals
Blinkit just made ordering groceries a bit sweeter—delivery charges are now gone in parts of Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Mumbai as of January 17.
This move is Blinkit's way of staying ahead as Amazon Now and Flipkart ramp up their own quick-delivery services.
Other players like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart have also been cutting or waiving fees lately.
Everyone's slashing delivery costs
Blinkit's fee drop follows the trend: Zepto dropped handling and surge fees after a big funding boost (but you'll need to hit ₹99 for free delivery), while Swiggy Instamart and Amazon Now have both rolled out similar zero-fee perks to win over users.
What this means for you
With over half the market share, Blinkit is already a leader—but this fee cut makes it cheaper to get groceries delivered in those micro-markets.
More competition means better deals all around for anyone who likes their snacks fast!