Blinkit drops its famous '10-minute delivery' promise after government talks

What's changing for quick commerce apps?

Instead of hyping speed, Blinkit is now highlighting product variety in its branding—think more about what you can get than how fast it arrives.

This shift follows protests by gig workers over safety and pay worries, which pushed the government to step in.

Now, with more eyes on ultra-fast delivery services like Instamart and Zepto, there's a bigger push to balance speedy convenience with fair treatment for workers.