Blinkit drops its famous '10-minute delivery' promise after government talks
Blinkit, a quick delivery service, has removed its "10-minute delivery" guarantee from all platforms.
This move follows a meeting with the Labour Minister and other big players like Swiggy and Zepto, where the focus was on delivery timelines and working conditions of platform-based workers.
Even so, Blinkit still offers super quick deliveries in some areas—sometimes as fast as eight minutes.
What's changing for quick commerce apps?
Instead of hyping speed, Blinkit is now highlighting product variety in its branding—think more about what you can get than how fast it arrives.
This shift follows protests by gig workers over safety and pay worries, which pushed the government to step in.
Now, with more eyes on ultra-fast delivery services like Instamart and Zepto, there's a bigger push to balance speedy convenience with fair treatment for workers.