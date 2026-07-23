Blinkit grows bigger and more profitable

In FY26, Blinkit reported a revenue of ₹37,779 crore, far exceeding Zepto's ₹22,624 crore and Swiggy Instamart's ₹3,859 crore.

The company also outperformed its rivals in terms of dark stores with 2,243 at the end of the year.

This is nearly double Zepto's 1,139 stores and significantly ahead of Instamart's 1,143.