Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy ditch 10-minute delivery promises to protect workers
Big change in the quick-delivery world: Blinkit has dropped its "10-minute delivery" claim, and Zepto has agreed to do so, while Swiggy Instamart and Zomato are expected to follow suit after India's Labour Minister stepped in and urged platforms to put worker safety first—no more pushing riders to risk their lives for speed.
Why did this happen?
The move follows nationwide gig worker strikes on December 31, 2025, where delivery partners spoke out about stressful deadlines and unsafe roads.
Now, platforms are shifting focus from speed to variety—Blinkit even changed its tagline to highlight product range instead of minutes.
Worker groups say this is a win for safer jobs and want ongoing talks with companies and the government to keep things fair.
Why should you care?
If you've ever wondered what it takes for your groceries to show up lightning-fast, here's the real story: behind those quick deliveries are real people facing tough conditions.
This shift is all about balancing convenience with basic fairness—and that matters for everyone who uses these apps.