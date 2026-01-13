Air India Express plans major fleet boost in 2026
Air India Express is gearing up to add 20-24 new planes during 2026, aiming to grow its presence both in India and abroad.
With over 110 aircraft already—including A320s and Boeing 737 MAX jets—the airline is clearly stepping up its game as competition heats up.
What's changing on board and on the ground?
Over the past two years, they've brought in 50 new Boeing 737s, with 15 aircraft, including both Boeing 737s and Airbus A320/321s, added just recently.
Flyers can now look forward to upgraded seats, charging ports at every seat, and pre-bookable hot meals—a nice touch for longer journeys.
Where will you see more Air India Express flights?
The airline is balancing its focus between domestic and international routes (now a straight-up 50-50 split).
Expect more daily flights out of Navi Mumbai within India, plus expanded service from Bengaluru to hotspots like Bangkok, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh.
If you're planning a trip soon, chances are you'll spot their new planes in action.