India's job scene is booming

The IT-software sector took the spotlight, making up over a third of all AI jobs in 2025, with banking (BFSI) next, and manufacturing also contributing. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are turning into major AI hotspots—Bengaluru alone accounts for more than a quarter of these roles.

Big demand, bigger skills gap

There's a catch: companies are struggling to find enough skilled people for AI roles, with a huge 51% talent gap in IT.

This means if you're building skills in AI, cloud computing, or cybersecurity (especially with some experience under your belt), you're going to be in high demand across both big cities and emerging tech hubs.