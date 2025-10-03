Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart are now delivering Durga Puja essentials
Festival shopping in India just got a major upgrade—Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart now deliver everything from idols and sweets to decorations right to your door.
The spiritual commerce scene on these apps is booming, with nearly ₹900 crore spent each year and a huge ₹100 crore splurge just this September ahead of Diwali 2025.
Dedicated festival zones for faster shopping experience
These apps rolled out dedicated festival zones for Navratri and Durga Puja, featuring essentials like diyas, flowers, fasting snacks, and even traditional outfits.
Blinkit is leading the pack with about half the market share.
Bigbasket also saw idol sales jump by 36% and flower offerings soar by 128% during this season.
Apps cashing in on convenience factor
It's all about speed and convenience—same-day delivery means you can grab last-minute puja items without stress.
Plus, local assortments make it easy for people in both big cities and smaller towns to join in the celebrations.
Even spiritual apps like AppsForBharat and Astrotalk are getting in on the action—AppsForBharat delivered over 50,000 prasad boxes in 2025 alone!