Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart are now delivering Durga Puja essentials

These apps rolled out dedicated festival zones for Navratri and Durga Puja, featuring essentials like diyas, flowers, fasting snacks, and even traditional outfits. Blinkit is leading the pack with about half the market share. Bigbasket also saw idol sales jump by 36% and flower offerings soar by 128% during this season.

Apps cashing in on convenience factor

It's all about speed and convenience—same-day delivery means you can grab last-minute puja items without stress.

Plus, local assortments make it easy for people in both big cities and smaller towns to join in the celebrations.

Even spiritual apps like AppsForBharat and Astrotalk are getting in on the action—AppsForBharat delivered over 50,000 prasad boxes in 2025 alone!