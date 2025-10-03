Next Article
Starbucks is closing hundreds of stores
Business
Starbucks just announced it's shutting down hundreds of stores across North America by the end of 2025.
CEO Brian Niccol says this move is part of their "Back to Starbucks" push to improve your in-store experience and fix some behind-the-scenes issues.
Even with new spots opening, the total number of Starbucks locations will dip by about 1%.
900 non-retail jobs are being cut
Alongside these closures, around 900 non-retail jobs are being cut to help streamline how things run.
But Starbucks isn't slowing down for long—they're planning to renovate over 1,000 existing cafes and add more locations in 2026.
Their goal? Nearly 18,300 stores across the US and Canada by the end of this year (2025), all with a fresher look and better vibes for customers.