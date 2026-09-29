Blockchain.com files confidentially with US regulators for $500 million IPO

Crypto IPOs took a hit in early 2026, unlike last year's big debuts from Circle and Gemini Space Station, but things are looking up as asset prices recover.

With its exchange, wallet, trading, and lending services, Blockchain.com seems ready to make its move while the market heats up again.

The company is aiming to go public by the end of the year and looking to raise about $500 million at a valuation of $4 billion-$6 billion.