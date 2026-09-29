Blockchain.com files confidentially with US regulators for $500 million IPO
Business
Blockchain.com, the London-based crypto platform, is gearing up for a $500 million IPO and aiming for a valuation between $4 billion and $6 billion.
The company has already filed confidentially with US regulators, hoping to catch the wave as crypto markets start bouncing back after a rough patch earlier this year.
Crypto IPO market showing recovery
Crypto IPOs took a hit in early 2026, unlike last year's big debuts from Circle and Gemini Space Station, but things are looking up as asset prices recover.
With its exchange, wallet, trading, and lending services, Blockchain.com seems ready to make its move while the market heats up again.
The company is aiming to go public by the end of the year and looking to raise about $500 million at a valuation of $4 billion-$6 billion.