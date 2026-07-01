Bloomberg: Meta may sell excess AI compute as cloud services

Meta may let businesses use AI

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has mentioned that if Meta's data centers have spare capacity, it could let other businesses use its AI models, kind of like how Amazon's Bedrock works, the report said.

With tech companies expected to spend over $700 billion on AI infrastructure this year, there's a lot of demand.

At a recent shareholder meeting, Zuckerberg said Meta often gets requests from businesses wanting access to its AI tools or extra computing muscle.