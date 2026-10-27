BLS Polymers opens IPO to raise ₹255cr amid strong demand

BLS Polymers just opened its IPO, hoping to raise ₹255 crore by offering 1.7 crore shares priced between ₹142 and ₹150 each.

You can apply until October 29, and the shares are set to list on November 3.

The IPO is already getting attention: before opening, shares were trading at a nearly 27% premium in the gray market, showing strong investor interest.

Plus, Nakshatra Asset Ventures was the largest anchor investor, subscribing to 17.85 lakh shares worth ₹26.78 crore, as the total amount raised from six institutional anchor investors.