Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, STPI plan IndiaAI Centre in Bhubaneswar
Business
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is joining forces with STPI to establish the planned IndiaAI Centre of Excellence in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
This new hub, supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, aims to boost AI innovation and help startups grow, especially in areas like healthcare and governance.
The announcement even gave Blue Cloud's shares a nice bump on Tuesday, 15 September 2026.
Blue Cloud commits ₹4cr to CoE
Blue Cloud is putting ₹4 crore into building the center and will mentor AI startups along the way.
They're also bringing their own tech, like BluHealth and Blura SAGA, to create smart solutions for Odisha's strengths in oceanography and coastal fisheries.
The goal: make this center a go-to spot for applied AI talent and fresh ideas.