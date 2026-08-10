Blue Dart Express Q1 sales ₹1,657.72cr up 15% profit ₹86.68cr
Business
Blue Dart Express just had a standout quarter.
From April to June 2026, its sales climbed nearly 15% to ₹1,657.72 crore, and net profit soared by 84.7%, hitting ₹86.68 crore compared to last year's ₹46.93 crore.
That's some serious growth for the logistics company.
EBITDA up 59.06% shares down 12.6%
Operationally, Blue Dart boosted its EBITDA by 59.06%, reaching ₹192.18 crore, proof that its cost management is working well.
But here's the twist: despite these big wins on paper, the company's shares actually dropped -12.60% in the past six months and -12.37% in the past year, closing at ₹5,089.50 on August 6, 2026.
So even with strong results, market vibes are still a bit cautious around Blue Dart right now.