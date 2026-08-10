Blue Dart Express Q1 sales ₹1,657.72cr up 15% profit ₹86.68cr

Operationally, Blue Dart boosted its EBITDA by 59.06%, reaching ₹192.18 crore, proof that its cost management is working well.

But here's the twist: despite these big wins on paper, the company's shares actually dropped -12.60% in the past six months and -12.37% in the past year, closing at ₹5,089.50 on August 6, 2026.

So even with strong results, market vibes are still a bit cautious around Blue Dart right now.