Blue Dart's Q3 profit down 16% YoY, revenue up 6.9%

Despite the dip in net profit, Blue Dart Express witnessed a 17% increase in EBITDA, which rose to ₹281 crore. The company's margins also improved from 15.9% the previous year to 17.4%. This improvement is attributed to strong operational discipline and cost management.

Regulatory impact

Exceptional item due to new labor codes

Blue Dart Express also reported an exceptional item of around ₹44.3 crore in its standalone results. The amount reflects the estimated financial impact of India's new labor codes notified in November 2025, covering social security, wages, occupational safety, as well as industrial relations. The firm said it continues to monitor developments and will factor in further clarifications as rules are notified.