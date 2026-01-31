Blue Dart's Q3 profit down 16% YoY, revenue up 6.9%
What's the story
Blue Dart Express has reported a 15.7% decline in net profit for the third quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹68.3 crore, down from ₹81 crore during the same period last year. This dip comes despite a 6.9% increase in revenue, which grew to ₹1,616 crore due to strong domestic demand and contributions from Tier-II and III markets.
Financial performance
EBITDA up 17% amid cost management
Despite the dip in net profit, Blue Dart Express witnessed a 17% increase in EBITDA, which rose to ₹281 crore. The company's margins also improved from 15.9% the previous year to 17.4%. This improvement is attributed to strong operational discipline and cost management.
Regulatory impact
Exceptional item due to new labor codes
Blue Dart Express also reported an exceptional item of around ₹44.3 crore in its standalone results. The amount reflects the estimated financial impact of India's new labor codes notified in November 2025, covering social security, wages, occupational safety, as well as industrial relations. The firm said it continues to monitor developments and will factor in further clarifications as rules are notified.