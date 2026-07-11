Blue Origin opens to outside investors amid fierce SpaceX competition
Business
Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's space company, is finally opening up to outside investors after 26 years of being bankrolled by Bezos alone.
The timing isn't random: competition with SpaceX is fierce, and Blue Origin wants to step up its game.
CEO Dave Limp shared the news in a memo, describing it as a significant shift.
Blue Origin seeks $10B Coatue-led funding
Blue Origin is aiming to raise $10 billion in this round, led by Coatue Management, with a bold pre-money valuation of $130 billion.
Limp says this shows real confidence in Blue Origin's long-term vision.
With SpaceX way ahead on launches, Blue Origin hopes fresh funding will help it scale up and compete.
More details are coming at its town hall on July 30.