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Home / News / Business News / Blue Origin to raise $10B at $130B valuation: Report
Blue Origin to raise $10B at $130B valuation: Report
Founded in September 2000, Blue Origin has been largely funded by Jeff Bezos himself

Blue Origin to raise $10B at $130B valuation: Report

By Mudit Dube
Jul 08, 2026
06:22 pm
What's the story

Jeff Bezos's space venture, Blue Origin, is reportedly looking to raise $10 billion in its first-ever external funding round. The company has been valued at $130 billion pre-money, according to a New York Times DealBook report. The move comes as investor interest in space companies has surged after SpaceX's recent IPO last month.

Funding details

Coatue Management to lead funding round

The funding round will be led by Coatue Management, a major asset manager, with a $4 billion commitment. Bezos is also expected to contribute an additional $2 billion toward the fundraising effort. This comes after SpaceX's debut at a valuation of about $1.75 trillion after raising around $86 billion in what became the largest IPO globally.

Company profile

Blue Origin has been largely funded by Bezos himself

Founded in September 2000, Blue Origin has been largely funded by Bezos himself. The company has bagged multibillion-dollar contracts from NASA and the US Space Force for projects like the Artemis lunar program and national security launch missions. Despite trailing SpaceX in launch cadence and revenue, Blue Origin is still focused on launch services, rocket engines, and government space programs.

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