Blue Tokai plans 120 new cafes, 800 total by 2030
Business
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters is going all in on India's cafe scene, planning to jump from 240 to 800 stores by 2030.
With coffee culture booming, they're opening about 120 new spots this year alone: think metros and cities like Ahmedabad and Lucknow.
Blue Tokai expects ₹800cr revenue
Even with Starbucks and other big names in the mix, Blue Tokai sees lots of room to grow. Co-founder Matt Chitharanjan says they're expanding into both familiar and fresh markets.
The company expects revenue to hit ₹800 crore this year (near seven times what it was four years ago) and their first international cafe opens in Dubai next week.
They're aiming for profitability by March 2028, with plans for an IPO down the road as India's love for premium coffee keeps rising.