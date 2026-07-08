Blue Tokai plans 120 new cafes, 800 total by 2030

Blue Tokai expects ₹800cr revenue

Even with Starbucks and other big names in the mix, Blue Tokai sees lots of room to grow. Co-founder Matt Chitharanjan says they're expanding into both familiar and fresh markets.

The company expects revenue to hit ₹800 crore this year (near seven times what it was four years ago) and their first international cafe opens in Dubai next week.

They're aiming for profitability by March 2028, with plans for an IPO down the road as India's love for premium coffee keeps rising.