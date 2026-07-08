Blue Tokai plans 800 stores by FY30 to rival Starbucks

Financial outlook

Revenue growth and profitability expectations

Despite facing competition from established players like Starbucks, Cafe Coffee Day, Barista, and Third Wave Coffee, Blue Tokai sees plenty of growth potential. The company expects its revenue to grow more than 50% this fiscal year to ₹800 crore, up from a near sevenfold increase over the past four years. Chitharanjan also said he expects the company to become profitable by March 2028.