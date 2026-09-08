Bluecore Energy secures $50 million to develop floating nuclear barges

Based at the Port of Long Beach, Bluecore has already launched two barges and is teaming up with the Department of Transportation Maritime Division and is undergoing review with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Coast Guard on its product design to get all the needed approvals.

The new funds will help them continue product development, regulatory work, nuclear fuel purchases, and hiring, and meet rising demand from ports, AI data centers, and communities that need better energy options.

Asante credits his team, from SpaceX, Rivian, and Toyota, for helping tackle supply chain hurdles as they work to bring more clean energy online.