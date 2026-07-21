BlueStone shares jump 20% after 3rd straight profitable quarter

BlueStone turned last year's ₹35 crore loss into a ₹6 crore profit this quarter, while EBITDA nearly doubled to ₹110 crore with improved margins.

The company also opened 12 new stores, now totaling 352 outlets across 139 cities, nearly one-half in smaller towns, showing they're betting big on reaching more people.

Since its August last year market debut at ₹510 per share, BlueStone's stock is up over 41%.