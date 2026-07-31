BMW plans to cut about 8,000 jobs globally by end-2027
Business
BMW is planning to cut about 8,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2027, about 5% of its staff.
Most of these cuts will hit white-collar roles in Germany, as the company tries to deal with lower profits and growing competition from Chinese electric car brands.
The move comes as BMW faces slowing sales in China.
BMW starts voluntary exits October 2026
Starting October 2026, BMW will offer voluntary exit packages mainly to German office workers in areas like administration, research and development, and planning at key sites such as Munich and Dingolfing.
Production line jobs are safe for now: BMW wants to keep its factories running while trimming costs through retirements and not renewing temporary contracts.