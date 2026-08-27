BNP Paribas gives NVIDIA 'outperform' rating and $285 target

NVIDIA crushed expectations in the second-quarter results, pulling in $96.22 billion in revenue (way above forecasts) and posting stronger-than-expected earnings per share of $2.22. Its data center sales shot up 18% quarter-on-quarter, thanks to hot demand for Blackwell systems and its new Vera Rubin platform.

The company's tech (think GPUs, CPUs, DPUs, and networking gear) is pushing the shift to faster, smarter computing. Networking revenue jumped 18%, edge computing grew by 13%, and it's forecasting even more growth next quarter.

Even with some challenges like rising costs and more competition, BNP Paribas believes NVIDIA will bounce back on margins by FY28, supported by price increases.