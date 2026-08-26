boAt posts 38% fiscal 2026 profit to ₹84.5Cr wearables profitable

Wearables made a comeback with ₹7 crore in profit (last year they lost ₹54 crore), and their "other" products (think charging cables and gaming gear) saw profits more than triple to ₹46 crore.

International sales also more than doubled.

With no bank debt and nearly ₹400 crore in cash, boAt's CEO says they're gearing up for "boAt 2.0," aiming for global markets and new tech like projectors and grooming gadgets.