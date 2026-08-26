boAt posts 38% fiscal 2026 profit to ₹84.5Cr wearables profitable
Business
boAt just posted a 38% profit boost for fiscal 2026, hitting ₹84.5 crore (up from ₹61.1 crore last year).
Revenue reached ₹2,931 crore, with the big news being that their wearables segment is now profitable.
Other products profits triple to ₹46Cr
Wearables made a comeback with ₹7 crore in profit (last year they lost ₹54 crore), and their "other" products (think charging cables and gaming gear) saw profits more than triple to ₹46 crore.
International sales also more than doubled.
With no bank debt and nearly ₹400 crore in cash, boAt's CEO says they're gearing up for "boAt 2.0," aiming for global markets and new tech like projectors and grooming gadgets.