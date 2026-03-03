Meet Offbeat Studios, Boat founder Aman Gupta's new venture 

Leadership shift

Gupta, Sameer Mehta move to executive director roles

Along with Gupta, Sameer Mehta, the co-founder and CEO of Imagine Marketing (Boat's parent company), has also moved to an executive director role. Gaurav Nayyar, the COO of Boat, has taken over as the new CEO. The leadership changes come at a time when Boat was preparing for its initial public offering (IPO), which was later deferred.