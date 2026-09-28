Boeing 737 MAX glitch: Which Indian airlines could be affected?
What's the story
Boeing has flagged a software issue in some of its 737 MAX aircraft, which could lead to the disengagement of automated flight guidance in certain landing scenarios. The company is working on a permanent fix for the glitch. The problem could affect as many as 96 planes operated by Indian airlines Air India Express and Akasa Air.
Company statement
We informed all 737 operators: Boeing
A Boeing spokesperson confirmed the company had notified all 737 operators about the issue last month.
"We informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario," they said.
The representative added that information was shared with operators, reinforcing existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases.
Airline responses
Akasa Air says no impact on safety
Akasa Air said it was working with Boeing on the issue but maintained that it had no impact on the safety of its operations.
The airline didn't clarify if any of its 737 MAX planes were affected by the glitch.
Meanwhile, Air India Express has yet to respond to queries about this issue.
Issue details
Glitch could lead to disengagement of automated flight guidance
The autopilot glitch stemmed from a cockpit software update and can occur when flight crews change their intended flight path after a missed approach.
The automated flight guidance system could disengage if the subsequent approach path is different from the planned one.
However, Boeing has advised operators to reset the system after a missed approach as a precautionary measure.
Global concerns
Issue raises concerns about Boeing's quality control
The latest software issue has added to the global scrutiny of the 737 MAX model. The aircraft was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.
In January 2024, it came under renewed scrutiny after a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX during a flight, prompting investigations into Boeing's manufacturing and quality-control practices.