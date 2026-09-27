Boeing 737 Max update can disable some autopilot features
Boeing's 737 Max jets have run into another tech hiccup: a recent software update can knock out some autopilot features if a landing gets called off.
That means pilots might have to take over manually during tricky moments.
Boeing let airlines know about the issue back in August 2026, reassuring everyone that there's no immediate safety threat.
Major US carriers avoid update
To avoid problems, airlines like Southwest and United are sticking with older software versions for their planes.
Right now, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest, and United said none of their Max jets are currently flying with the affected software.
Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what this glitch could mean for flight safety.
Boeing rebuilding trust after 2 crashes
This comes as Boeing is still working to rebuild trust after past troubles with the 737 Max, including two tragic crashes in October 2018 and March 2019.
With 2,422 MAX 8 and MAX 9 jets flying worldwide, Boeing says it's staying focused on making its planes safer and more reliable for everyone.