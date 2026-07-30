Boeing: Air Force One overruns top $3B, $280 million loss reported

The first of the new jets was supposed to arrive by December 2024, but now the first will not be ready until mid-2028 and the second until mid-2029, about three and a half years late (first delivery delayed from December 2024 to mid-2028).

Outfitting these planes with advanced technology and defense systems is complicated.

For now, two older Boeing 747s from the 1990s are still flying as Air Force One, while a temporary jet donated by Qatar was recently pulled for upgrades.

The White House has not commented yet on Boeing's update.