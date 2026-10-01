Boeing cuts 737 Max 2026 delivery target, shares drop 10%
Business
Boeing just lowered its 2026 delivery target for the 737 Max, and Wall Street definitely noticed.
Shares dropped 10%, hitting their lowest point in a year and a half.
The company now plans to boost production to 52 jets per month by the second half of 2027, but investors are worried Boeing might not hit its goal of delivering 500 planes this year.
Boeing commercial division posts $697 million loss
On top of the delivery shake-up, Boeing's commercial airplane division reported a bigger-than-expected $697 million loss last quarter.
Deliveries for the 787 Dreamliner are also expected to be on the low end.
Still, there's a silver lining: free cash flow beat forecasts at $464 million, and Boeing says it's still set to start delivering its 777-9 jets next year.