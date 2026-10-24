Boeing halts 777 freighter production after Vaero stops wing part
Business
Boeing halted 777 freighter production and saw 767 output affected because its sole supplier, Vaero, stopped sending a key wing part.
This shutdown at its Washington plant has been going on since August, costing Boeing up to $6.5 million every day, a tough blow for any company.
Boeing considers making parts itself
Even though Boeing and Vaero settled their dispute in September, production still hasn't fully bounced back.
The 767 line is seeing some parts trickle in, but the 777 freighters are still waiting.
Boeing's now thinking about making these parts itself to avoid future headaches like this, showing just how much one supply chain hiccup can throw off the whole industry.