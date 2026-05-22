Boeing India upgrades manufacturing, spends around $100 million training pilots
Boeing India is stepping up its manufacturing game, moving from simple assemblies to more advanced assemblies and using high-tech composite materials.
They've also invested around $100 million to train pilots, keeping pace with India's fast-growing aviation scene.
Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India and South Asia, says these upgrades fit right in with US industrial strategies and really show how important India has become for US aerospace exports.
Salil Gupte: India US aerospace investment
Gupte highlights that this partnership goes both ways: Indian companies are investing in US aerospace and tech too.
He points out that aerospace and defense are a big deal in the latest India-US joint statement, aiming for more security in the Indo-Pacific region.
Boeing is also helping local businesses meet strict safety standards, bringing MSMEs into their supply chain, and guiding automotive firms to reach aerospace-level quality, boosting India's global competitiveness along the way.