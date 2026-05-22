Boeing India upgrades manufacturing, spends around $100 million training pilots

Salil Gupte: India US aerospace investment

Gupte highlights that this partnership goes both ways: Indian companies are investing in US aerospace and tech too.

He points out that aerospace and defense are a big deal in the latest India-US joint statement, aiming for more security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Boeing is also helping local businesses meet strict safety standards, bringing MSMEs into their supply chain, and guiding automotive firms to reach aerospace-level quality, boosting India's global competitiveness along the way.