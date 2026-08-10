Boeing sells 3 companies to Archer Aviation amid $715B backlog
Boeing is selling three of its companies (Wisk Aero, SkyGrid, and Insitu) to Archer Aviation.
As part of the deal, Boeing will take an undisclosed stake in Archer and will keep using Wisk's autonomous flight technology for its own projects.
Boeing faces a $715 billion backlog of unbuilt planes, and the deal may help it refocus on its core commercial airplane business.
Archer will acquire Wisk aviation technology
Archer will acquire Wisk's advanced electric aviation technology, which has already seen over 1,700 test flights.
The company is aiming to launch pilot air taxi services in New York, Texas, and Florida by late 2026, and is also exploring military uses with partners like Anduril.
Leaders from both companies say this partnership could be a real game-changer for bringing electric air travel to more people.