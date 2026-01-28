Boeing to deliver 25 planes to Indian airlines in 2026
Business
Boeing is set to deliver 25 new planes to Indian carriers in 2026, aiming for two deliveries each month—no delays.
The lineup includes 737 Max jets for Akasa Air and Air India Express, plus some bigger 787-9s for Air India.
Ashwin Naidu, managing director (commercial sales and marketing), Indian subcontinent, shared the news at the Wings India event in Hyderabad.
Why does this matter?
India's airlines are on a serious growth streak, with strong demand and large orders as travel and e-commerce take off.
To keep up, Boeing is boosting production—planning about 500 deliveries of its popular 737s in 2026 and ramping up widebody jets too.
With IndiGo and Air India leading huge fleet expansions, expect more flights (and maybe cheaper tickets) ahead.