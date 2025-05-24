What's the story

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has reached a tentative deal with Boeing, potentially allowing the aerospace giant to escape criminal charges over the two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.

The proposed settlement, still pending finalization, would require Boeing to pay or invest over $1.1 billion. This includes an additional $445 million for the families of crash victims.

In return, the department agreed to dismiss fraud charges against Boeing.