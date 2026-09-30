Boeing wins $20B US Navy F/A-XX contract replacing Super Hornets

The jets will be built at Boeing's huge St. Louis facility, the largest of its kind in the US.

Northrop Grumman, which was also competing for the project, said, "For F/A-XX, Northrop Grumman offered a highly survivable, digitally advanced sixth-generation fighter to the US Navy," and "We look forward to receiving additional information about their selection."

Pentagon officials stressed that getting these new fighters ready on time is key to keeping air superiority.

After news broke, Boeing's stock jumped 2.4%, while Northrop Grumman's dropped 3.6%.