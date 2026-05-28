Boeing is ramping up 737 Max production again

Boeing has received the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ramp up its production of 737 Max jets. The monthly output will be increased from 42 to 47 aircraft. The decision comes after rigorous safety inspections of Boeing's production lines by FAA safety inspectors, ensuring that this increase in production rate is safe.

Financial implications Boeing's strategy to improve profitability The increase in 737 Max production is a major part of Boeing's strategy to improve profitability and generate cash. The company has been gradually increasing the output of this aircraft after the FAA had previously limited its monthly production to 38 units in 2024, following a near-disastrous accident that resulted in a complete overhaul of senior management.

Production hurdles Challenges still remain for Boeing Despite the positive news from the FAA, Boeing is still facing some challenges. The company is in the final flight testing stages for new models such as the 737 Max 7, Max 10, and intercontinental 777X. However, certification of seats and supply of engines from GE Aerospace for the Dreamliner are delaying deliveries and could postpone plans to increase production of 787 Dreamliner model.

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