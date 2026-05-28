Boeing is ramping up 737 Max production again
What's the story
Boeing has received the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ramp up its production of 737 Max jets. The monthly output will be increased from 42 to 47 aircraft. The decision comes after rigorous safety inspections of Boeing's production lines by FAA safety inspectors, ensuring that this increase in production rate is safe.
Financial implications
Boeing's strategy to improve profitability
The increase in 737 Max production is a major part of Boeing's strategy to improve profitability and generate cash. The company has been gradually increasing the output of this aircraft after the FAA had previously limited its monthly production to 38 units in 2024, following a near-disastrous accident that resulted in a complete overhaul of senior management.
Production hurdles
Challenges still remain for Boeing
Despite the positive news from the FAA, Boeing is still facing some challenges. The company is in the final flight testing stages for new models such as the 737 Max 7, Max 10, and intercontinental 777X. However, certification of seats and supply of engines from GE Aerospace for the Dreamliner are delaying deliveries and could postpone plans to increase production of 787 Dreamliner model.
Market response
Share prices rise on positive forecast and China deal
Boeing's shares rose as much as 3.7% after the CEO's optimistic forecast for this year and beyond. The company has also secured a purchase commitment for 200 jets from China, its first major deal there since 2017. This is a significant achievement considering China was one of the first countries to ground the 737 Max after two fatal crashes.