Boeing wins US Department of War fighter contract exceeding $20B
Business
Big news for military technology: Boeing has landed a huge contract exceeding $20 billion from the US Department of War to develop the Navy's new F/A XX strike fighter.
This next-generation jet is set to eventually replace the Super Hornet fleet and will go through major testing: think ground checks, flight safety, and weapons integration.
F/A XX designed for tough environments
Boeing beat out Northrop Grumman for the job, showing how high the stakes were.
The F/A XX is being designed with advanced technology so it can operate in tough environments and even team up with drones.
For the US this move isn't just about cool planes, it's about staying ahead in global defense and bringing carrier aviation into a whole new era.