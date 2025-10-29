Boeing's $15 billion 777X disaster is softened by ramped-up MAX
Boeing just pushed back its 777X jet deliveries to 2027, adding a hefty $5 billion charge and bringing total charges related to the program to $15 billion.
The project was originally set for 2020, so this is another tough blow.
Still, there's a silver lining: Boeing's ramped-up 737 MAX production has helped narrow its quarterly loss.
Ramp-up of 737 MAX production helps narrow quarterly loss
Thanks to FAA approval, Boeing can now build up to 42 of its popular 737 MAX jets each month—up from the previous cap of 38.
In September alone, they delivered a record-breaking 55 jets (the most since 2018), which helped shrink their net loss from $6.17 billion in the same quarter last year to $5.34 billion this quarter.
CEO Kelly Ortberg admitted certification issues have slowed things down but reassured everyone there are no new technical problems.