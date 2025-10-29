Boeing's $15 billion 777X disaster is softened by ramped-up MAX

Ramp-up of 737 MAX production helps narrow quarterly loss

Thanks to FAA approval, Boeing can now build up to 42 of its popular 737 MAX jets each month—up from the previous cap of 38.

In September alone, they delivered a record-breaking 55 jets (the most since 2018), which helped shrink their net loss from $6.17 billion in the same quarter last year to $5.34 billion this quarter.

CEO Kelly Ortberg admitted certification issues have slowed things down but reassured everyone there are no new technical problems.