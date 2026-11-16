BOJ's Hajime Takata urges sooner rate increases to curb inflation
Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata thinks it's time to raise interest rates sooner rather than later, hoping to keep inflation in check.
He's especially concerned that issues in the Middle East could push prices up, and says the BOJ should act quickly after considering what's happening both in Japan and around the world.
BOJ holds rate at 1.25%
Recently, the BOJ decided to stick with its current rate of 1.25%, aiming to keep inflation at its 2% target.
Takata had pushed for a small hike up to 1.5%, but that idea didn't get approved.
He still believes rates should move closer to Japan's "neutral" zone, basically a level that doesn't speed up or slow down the economy too much, between 1.1% and 2.5%.