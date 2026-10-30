Bollinger Road Safeway in West San Jose closing in November
Business
After almost six decades, the Safeway on Bollinger Road in West San Jose is closing its doors this November.
This isn't the first: other locations in San Francisco and Vallejo have also shut down recently, leaving locals a bit worried about what's next for Safeway in California.
Safeway promises staff redeployment nearby
Safeway hasn't shared exact reasons, but a spokesperson said the decision "was not made lightly."
The company promises employees will be moved to nearby stores so jobs aren't lost.
While some community members are nostalgic, others point to high prices and competition as possible reasons.
Even with these changes, San Jose will still have 13 other Safeways open.