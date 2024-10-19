Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent surge in hoax bomb threats is causing significant financial strain on airlines, costing around ₹3 crore per incident.

These false alarms lead to unexpected expenses like landing charges, hotel stays for passengers, and compensation for missed connections.

The situation is worsened by fuel-burning holding patterns and disrupted return flight schedules.

Despite the financial burden, airlines prioritize safety and are urging authorities to take strict action against the culprits. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The latest incident involved an Air India flight

Hoax bomb threats cost airlines around ₹3 crore per incident

By Akash Pandey 03:49 pm Oct 19, 202403:49 pm

What's the story A recent wave of hoax bomb threats is putting a huge financial strain on airlines, with each false alarm costing over ₹3 crore. The latest incident involved Air India's Boeing 777 flight from Mumbai on October 14 for a 16-hour nonstop flight to New York, which was diverted to Delhi within two hours of departure due to bomb threat. The aircraft had to jettison nearly 100 tons of its 130-ton jet fuel load to safely land, costing ₹1 crore alone.

Added expenses

Additional costs escalate financial burden on airlines

The financial toll of the hoax bomb threat was compounded by unanticipated landing charges, hotel stays for over 200 passengers and crew, and compensation for missed connections. The cost of this one incident is said to be over ₹3 crore. This is part of a larger spate of false threats against airlines since last Sunday, with almost 40 reported by late Thursday. The total financial toll on airlines is pegged at ₹60-80 crore.

Schedule disruptions

Hoax threats disrupt flight schedules, increase operational costs

Another incident was the Air India B777 flight from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, which was diverted to Iqaluit, Canada, twelve hours later due to a bomb threat. The plane was stuck for three and a half days, costing over ₹15-20 crore. The stranded passengers were flown to Chicago by a Canadian Air Force A330 at Air India's expense. These hoaxes not only incur immediate losses but also disrupt return flight schedules, incurring further operational costs for airlines.

More

Holding patterns burn fuel, leading to extra expenses

Airlines face financial strain without flight diversions too. Pilots are frequently instructed to hold or hover over destinations, consuming large amounts of fuel while awaiting clearance. "A B777 burns 7-8 tonnes of fuel per hour, and an A320 burns 2.5 tons. With fuel costing Rs 1 lakh per ton, two hours of hovering can cost several crores," a pilot told TOI. Extended flight times also render the crew unable to operate next flight, causing more disruptions and adding to expenses.

Industry reaction

'Financial terrorism': Airline official on hoax threats

A senior airline official has termed these hoaxes as "financial terrorism" and demanded strict action against the culprits. Despite the financial strain, airlines give precedence to safety over losses. They classify threat levels as red (very serious), amber (serious) or green (likely a hoax) on the basis of an evaluation matrix. The continuous wave of hoax threats is severely disrupting operations during the peak festive travel season, leading airlines to appeal authorities to take this matter seriously.