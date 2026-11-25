Bombay Coated and Special Steels H1 revenue/profit up 37.8%/80.8%
Bombay Coated and Special Steels just made waves with a 37.8% jump in revenue for the first half of fiscal 2027, hitting ₹6,773.19 million.
Profits soared too (up 80.8%) thanks to higher sales volumes and steady demand from industries needing precision steel.
The company only recently got listed on the BSE and the NSE, making this growth even more impressive.
Bombay Coated appliance sales 86.9% revenue
Most of Bombay Coated's revenue (86.9%) comes from supplying steel for home and commercial appliances, a sector that's clearly booming for them.
They're also expanding fast, snapping up new land in key manufacturing spots and using IPO funds to pay down debt.
If you're eyeing opportunities in manufacturing or steel processing, this one might be worth a closer look, but as always, do your own research before investing!