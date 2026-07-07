Bombay High Court allows Cognizant logo use against Atyati Technologies
Business
Cognizant just scored a win in its ongoing legal fight with Atyati Technologies.
The Bombay High Court has allowed Cognizant to keep using its logo, dismissing Atyati's request to block it.
This follows an earlier Supreme Court decision that also sided with Cognizant.
Cognizant restored branding after court appeals
This trademark battle has bounced between courts for a while. At first, the High Court said no to Atyati's request, but then a higher bench put a pause on Cognizant's logo use in August 2025.
Cognizant even took its logo off social media for a bit but kept using its name. After appealing to the Supreme Court and another round in the High Court, Cognizant is back on top, for now, with both courts saying it can use its branding as the case continues.