Bombay High Court grants Vishwanath Rao bail in loan default
Vishwanath Rao, former senior vice president at Reliance Communications (RCom), just got bail from the Bombay High Court in a massive ₹19,694.33 crore loan default case.
The judge said there was no clear evidence tying Rao to any specific wrongdoing, just general accusations.
Rao had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) back in April.
Lawyers cite routine banking, ill health
Rao's lawyers explained that he mainly handled routine banking tasks at RCom and wasn't involved in big financial decisions or shady deals.
They also pointed out his serious health problems as a reason for bail.
The CBI tried to block it, saying Rao was linked to moving funds around through complicated transactions, but the court wasn't convinced and noted the investigation is already finished with nothing concrete against him.