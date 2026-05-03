Bombay High Court orders Shiv Cement to pay UltraTech ₹66.48L
The Bombay High Court just ordered Shiv Cement to pay ₹66.48 lakh to UltraTech Cement for trademark infringement.
Turns out, Shiv Cement's "UltraPlus" and "UltraHiTouch" names were way too close to UltraTech's, which confused buyers in the cement market.
Justice Arif S Doctor delivered the verdict on April 28, 2026.
Court-appointed receiver seized over 1,100 bags
This all started back in 2012 when UltraTech spotted lookalike cement bags in stores.
After subsequent investigations and a court-appointed receiver seized over 1,100 of these bags in 2016, the court decided Shiv Cement had to stop using those similar names, plus pay ₹50 lakh in damages, and another ₹16.48 lakh for legal costs.
The ruling highlights how seriously courts take brand protection, especially with big players like UltraTech wanting to keep their edge.
Court agrees UltraTech Cement confusion claim
UltraTech's lawyers pointed out that Shiv Cement barely changed anything about the branding, so people could easily get mixed up between the two brands.
The court agreed, making it clear that even small tweaks aren't enough if customers might still be confused.
For anyone following business or branding drama, it's a reminder: originality matters!