Bombay High Court orders Shiv Cement to pay UltraTech ₹66.48L

Court-appointed receiver seized over 1,100 bags

This all started back in 2012 when UltraTech spotted lookalike cement bags in stores.

After subsequent investigations and a court-appointed receiver seized over 1,100 of these bags in 2016, the court decided Shiv Cement had to stop using those similar names, plus pay ₹50 lakh in damages, and another ₹16.48 lakh for legal costs.

The ruling highlights how seriously courts take brand protection, especially with big players like UltraTech wanting to keep their edge.