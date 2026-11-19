Bombay High Court postpones handover in BR Shetty $15bn lawsuit
The Bombay High Court isn't making Bank of Baroda hand over documents just yet in BR Shetty's massive $15 billion lawsuit.
The court recorded Bank of Baroda's assurance that all contested records would be preserved until the next hearing on December 17, giving the bank time to respond.
Bank of Baroda's lawyer also promised that nothing would go missing, especially since related cases are happening in Abu Dhabi too.
BR Shetty accuses Bank of Baroda
Shetty is accusing Bank of Baroda of negligence and conspiracy tied to the NMC Healthcare financial meltdown, and he wants $15 billion in damages.
He claims the bank was "the instrument through which round-tripping of funds that drained NMC Group companies was carried out."
His lawyer says checking these documents is crucial to find out if bank officials were involved in the alleged siphoning of funds from NMC Healthcare.
This high-stakes fight could have a big impact on both Shetty and Bank of Baroda going forward.