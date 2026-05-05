Bombay High Court quashes FIR against HDFC CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan
Business
The Bombay High Court has thrown out a bribery FIR against Sashidhar Jagdishan, the CEO of HDFC Bank.
The case accused him of accepting ₹2.05 crore to help Chetan Mehta and other former trustees hold onto power, but the judges called these claims non-bona fide and canceled an earlier order for a police probe.
HDFC Bank shares dip, analysts upbeat
HDFC Bank's stock dipped slightly to ₹772.55 after all the legal drama, but analysts are still upbeat about its future thanks to solid Q4 results.
So, while things got tense for a bit, it looks like the bank (and its CEO) are back on steadier ground.