Bombay High Court quashes summons, bailable warrant against Bhavish Aggarwal
Business
The Bombay High Court has called off a bailable warrant and summons against Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric's CEO.
These were issued after he missed a hearing about a customer's scooter that wasn't returned post-servicing.
The court said the commission's move was "arbitrary" and went beyond its powers.
Customer alleges Ola S1 Pro unreturned
It started when a customer, who bought an Ola S1 Pro 2nd Gen for ₹1,47,499, complained the scooter wasn't returned after service and asked for a refund plus ₹50,000 compensation.
When Ola's lawyer couldn't clarify where the scooter was, the commission demanded Aggarwal appear in person, leading to the warrant.
The High Court stepped in this week, saying that demand just didn't hold up.