Bombay High Court quashes summons, bailable warrant against Bhavish Aggarwal

Customer alleges Ola S1 Pro unreturned

It started when a customer, who bought an Ola S1 Pro 2nd Gen for ₹1,47,499, complained the scooter wasn't returned after service and asked for a refund plus ₹50,000 compensation.

When Ola's lawyer couldn't clarify where the scooter was, the commission demanded Aggarwal appear in person, leading to the warrant.

The High Court stepped in this week, saying that demand just didn't hold up.